On-air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has vowed not to travel to South Africa again.

He also vowed to gradually boycott all South African products.

Daddy Freeze said he took the decision after watching videos of what South Africans did to Nigerians in the ongoing xenophobic attack.

He said he would not enrich a nation that treated his brothers and sisters like animals.

He wrote on his Instagram page: “After seeing the pictures and videos, I have made up my mind! Personally, I have to boycott South Africa and gradually, I am boycotting all South African products.

“I won’t enrich a nation that treats my brothers and sisters like animals.”

