A heartbroken dad whose two daughters were murdered by their selfish mum has finally been allowed to give them a beautiful send off.

Lexi Draper, three, was suffocated in January last year, before her sister, Scarlett Vaughan, 16 months, was killed two weeks later.

Dad Chris Draper organised a white horse-drawn carriage to take their tiny coffins to their final resting place.

He posted on his public Facebook page after arriving home from the funeral to say he was glad people now know they were loved.

He said: “My girls am home now. Today your family lay u to rest even though you shouldn’t be there but your daddy babies.

“Sent you away in style and the whole of Walsall and Bloxwhich knows who you are and to some people you are loved and babies, nobody will ever take that from especially from me my family and new friends.

“Gave you the send of you deserved, all eyes on you and you’ll be missed but never forgotten.

“Sleep tight babies, daddy got you, DADDY WILL ALWAYS HAVE YOUR BACK, sleep tight love your daddy.”

Lexi and Scarlett were killed by their 23-year-old mum Louise Porton, to make way for her sex work.

Birmingham Crown Court heard Porton had an X-rated lifestyle, which involved offering men sex in exchange for money, and she saw her kids as a “burden”.

Sentencing Porton, Judge Justice Amanda Yip said: “There is only one sentence that is a mandatory life sentence.

“As with Lexi you tried to pass her death off as an unexpected natural death. You pretended you were driving to hospital.

“The truth is both children died because you deliberately obstructed their airways.

“Text messages and internet searches done on your mobile phone reveal a degree of pre-meditation. I am sure you were responsible for the events that led to Lexi’s admission to hospital. Mirror reports.

“Your internet searching was sinister. You delayed calling for an ambulance until you were sure she was dead.

“The murder of any child by a mother involves the process of abuse of trust. They ought to have relied on their mother to look after them.

“It is not a case of a young mother doing something in the heat of the moment. The evidence shows calculated decisions.

“In between the deaths you carried on as normal.”

