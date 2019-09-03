An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Tuesday remanded a 17-year-old who allegedly attempted to defile a toddler.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, who did not take the plea of the teenager, ordered that he should be kept at the Special Correctional Home for Boys at Oregun, Lagos.

Adedayo ordered that the case file should be sent to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 2.

The teenager is facing a count charge of defilement.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 19, at No. 20, Alhaji Gani St., Iju-Ishaga, Lagos.

Uwadione alleged that the defendant attempted to have sexual intercourse with a four-year-old, but was caught by neighbours.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

