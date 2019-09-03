Coco Gauff’s run and the accompanying Coco-Mania at the U.S. Open is over, with a double loss, along with partner Caty McNally to Ashleigh Barty and Victoria Azarenka

The Americans, who drew record crowd to their match at the Grandstand Court, fell in the third round to the eighth-seeded team 6-0, 6-1.

The thumping came two days after Coco broke down in tears, following the crushing two-set loss to top-ranked Naomi Osaka.

Azarenka and Barty move on to a quarterfinal matchup against the top-seeded team of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.

