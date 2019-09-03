Burna Boy

Award-winning Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter, Burna Boy has joined the list of popular Nigerian celebrities to speak against the attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

In a series of tweets, Burna Boy personally aired his views about the raging Xenophobic attacks.

The ‘African Giant’ took a swipe at South African rapper, AKA threatening to ‘deal’ with him when next their paths crossed for his stand on the Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, “And @akaworldwide I knew you was retarded but I didn’t know it had gotten this bad. Next time I see you you better have a big security bro,On Gambos Grave ur gunna need it.”

Burna Boy also narrated how he suffered Xenophobic attack in 2017 and had since refused to return to the Nelson Mandela country.

The BET 2019 award winning music act also warned rapper, MI Abaga to desist from his seeming support for AKA or lose his respect. He tweeted:

Burna Boy also stated that the attacks go against everything he stands for while appealing to Nigerians in South Africa to continue to protect themselves without causing chaos.