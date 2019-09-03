Award-winning Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter, Burna Boy has joined the list of popular Nigerian celebrities to speak against the attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

In a series of tweets, Burna Boy personally aired his views about the raging Xenophobic attacks.

Ok. I have been away from social media personally until today. Ordinarily at a time like this, I should come here and say something to try and calm the situation because my Dream has always been to Unite AFRICA and make us realise that Together we will Literally rule the world… — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

The ‘African Giant’ took a swipe at South African rapper, AKA threatening to ‘deal’ with him when next their paths crossed for his stand on the Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, “And @akaworldwide I knew you was retarded but I didn’t know it had gotten this bad. Next time I see you you better have a big security bro,On Gambos Grave ur gunna need it.”

Burna Boy also narrated how he suffered Xenophobic attack in 2017 and had since refused to return to the Nelson Mandela country.

But Today After watching the Killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past. FUCK ALL THAT! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that….. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

The BET 2019 award winning music act also warned rapper, MI Abaga to desist from his seeming support for AKA or lose his respect. He tweeted:

And @MI_Abaga it’s Fuck @akaworldwide from now on. And if you down with him, it’s Fuck you too. I respect you too much, please Don’t throw my respect out the window cuz I swear you will fly out with it. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

Burna Boy also stated that the attacks go against everything he stands for while appealing to Nigerians in South Africa to continue to protect themselves without causing chaos.

This goes against everything I stand 4, but at what point do we take action? I understand that years of Oppression has confused South Africans to the point where they see the pple who came to their defence during their Oppression as their Enemies and then worship their oppressors — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

And to my Brothers and sisters I am not encouraging any Violence or anything but please PLEASE Protect and Defend yourselves at all times, it may not seem like it but there’s always a way. Management will now take back control of Burna Boy’s Social media. God bless AFRICA ✊🏾 — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

