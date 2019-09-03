Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has been kicked out of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.

He will become an independent from Wednesday, having lost the whip.

Hammond was one of the 21 Tories who voted in favour of the motion, put forth by Sir Oliver Letwin and Labour MP Hilary Benn on Tuesday evening, to debate an extension of Brexit to January 31 and take the no-deal option off the table.

There were also Ken Clarke and Nicholas Soames, Churchill’s grandson and 18 others. All of them, like Hammond will tomorrow be independent MPs.

Johnson threatened them all with expulsion from the party and appears to be making good on that threat, according to multiple sources.

All the 21 Tory MPs who voted against the Johnson’s Government on Tuesday have lost the whip with immediate effect, the sources said.

Losing the whip, or having it withdrawn, effectively means that an MP or peer is expelled from their party because they have not followed strict instruction from the leadership.

However they do not lose their seat. Until the whip is restored, they sit as an independent in their chamber.

*Revised at 23.41 on Tuesday

