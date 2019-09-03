Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem has reacted to Seyi nominating her for eviction after she has been saved.

She told Biggie: “I had this gut feeling he was going to pick me,” Khafi said even though she wished she was wrong. She believed he did it because he thought she was an easy target. “Let’s go… Let’s do this,” She chanted as she plans to take on this challenge she faces.

Although, Seyi explained it was a random choice but some believed it was what transpired between them during the Veto Power game that led to that.

Just like it had been said before the nomination, Seyi is unpredictable and even Tacha found it surprising that he put Khafi up, though she was aware they had a few altercations. Diane said it wasn’t an easy decision for Seyi to make.

“His choice surprised me. I thought he’d pick Mike, but since he went along with my own Nomination, I was cool with it,” Ike said.

Elozonam couldn’t make any sense of Seyi’s choice. “It was probably a random choice,” he said but he was really expecting him to put up other stronger Housemates.

A commentator wrote on Twitter: “I hate to take nominations to heart after all these housemates didn’t go there to play. But Seyi, Khafi? What a surprise.”

Another wrote: I knew Seyi was full of surprises. Who would have thought he would put Khafi up.

@chitsie25: “Seyi has delivered Khafi for eviction. I nearly passed out from the surprise.”

LoiceDorine: “Seyi saved himself and replaced with Khafi because yesterday during the veto power challenge Khafi did pass the pebbles to him too.”

Femi: “When Kahfi gave Seyi two marble yesterday during veto power, I knew Khafi is in trouble.”

