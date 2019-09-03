Elozonam, Frodd, Khafi, Omashola and Venita have been nominated for eviction. Although Khafi escaped the initial nominations, Seyi ended up putting her up to save himself.
It’s been three weeks since the Pepper Dem Gang had to Nominate each other for eviction and in a different twist, there was a switch to the old method of Nominating Housemates for Eviction.
No longer did they have to compete against each other in their respective teams to decide the Housemates up for Eviction. Each one of them made their way into the Diary Room and Nominated two Housemates each.
|Housemates
|Who They Nominated
|Cindy
|Diane and Seyi
|Diane
|Omashola and Venita
|Elozonam
|Seyi and Mike
|Frodd
|Omashola and Elozonam
|Ike
|Venita and Khafi
|Khafi
|Elozonam and Venita
|Mercy
|Omashola and Venita
|Mike
|Frodd and Seyi
|Omashola
|Elozonam and Diane
|Seyi
|Mercy and Frodd
|Tacha
|Mercy and Frodd
|Venita
|Frodd and Khafi
This Is How The Nominated Housemates Ranked
|Housemate
|Nomination Count
|Elozonam
|Three
|Frodd
|Four
|Omashola
|Three
|Seyi
|Three
|Venita
|Four
Veto Power:
However, as a few of the Housemates kept Nominating Seyi for Eviction. Seyi didn’t repeat his last stunt where he refused to Save himself; this time, he didn’t hesitate. He saved himself and put Khafi up for eviction.
