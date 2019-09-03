 

Elozonam, Frodd, Khafi, Omashola and Venita have been nominated for eviction. Although Khafi escaped the initial nominations, Seyi ended up putting her up to save himself.

It’s been three weeks since the Pepper Dem Gang had to Nominate each other for eviction and in a different twist, there was a switch to the old method of Nominating Housemates for Eviction.

No longer did they have to compete against each other in their respective teams to decide the Housemates up for Eviction. Each one of them made their way into the Diary Room and Nominated two Housemates each.

Housemates Who They Nominated
Cindy Diane and Seyi
Diane Omashola and Venita
Elozonam Seyi and Mike
Frodd Omashola and Elozonam
Ike Venita and Khafi
Khafi Elozonam and Venita
Mercy Omashola and Venita
Mike Frodd and Seyi
Omashola Elozonam and Diane
Seyi Mercy and Frodd
Tacha Mercy and Frodd
Venita Frodd and Khafi

This Is How The Nominated Housemates Ranked

Housemate Nomination Count
Elozonam Three
Frodd Four
Omashola Three
Seyi Three
Venita Four

 

Veto Power:

However, as a few of the Housemates kept Nominating Seyi for Eviction. Seyi didn’t repeat his last stunt where he refused to Save himself; this time, he didn’t hesitate. He saved himself and put Khafi up for eviction.