Elozonam, Frodd, Khafi, Omashola and Venita have been nominated for eviction. Although Khafi escaped the initial nominations, Seyi ended up putting her up to save himself.

It’s been three weeks since the Pepper Dem Gang had to Nominate each other for eviction and in a different twist, there was a switch to the old method of Nominating Housemates for Eviction.

No longer did they have to compete against each other in their respective teams to decide the Housemates up for Eviction. Each one of them made their way into the Diary Room and Nominated two Housemates each.

Housemates Who They Nominated Cindy Diane and Seyi Diane Omashola and Venita Elozonam Seyi and Mike Frodd Omashola and Elozonam Ike Venita and Khafi Khafi Elozonam and Venita Mercy Omashola and Venita Mike Frodd and Seyi Omashola Elozonam and Diane Seyi Mercy and Frodd Tacha Mercy and Frodd Venita Frodd and Khafi

This Is How The Nominated Housemates Ranked

Housemate Nomination Count Elozonam Three Frodd Four Omashola Three Seyi Three Venita Four

Veto Power:

However, as a few of the Housemates kept Nominating Seyi for Eviction. Seyi didn’t repeat his last stunt where he refused to Save himself; this time, he didn’t hesitate. He saved himself and put Khafi up for eviction.

