Ariana Grande, the 26-year-old Grammy award-winning recording artist files a lawsuit against Forever 21, an American fast fashion retailer for $10 million dollars for stealing her name and fame to influence consumers. The lawsuit is reported because the beauty company allegedly hired a “look-alike” model who was styled in Ariana’s likeness for an ad campaign.

Ariana accuses Forever 21 and Riley Rose of publishing over 30 images and videos pilfering her name, image, likeness and music to confuse consumers into thinking she supported the beauty products. This followed the breakdown of talks for a joint marketing campaign because Forever 21 refused to pay for “a celebrity of Ms. Grande’s stature,” whose longer-term endorsements generate millions of dollars in fees.

Today, the complaint filed in California federal court claims Forever 21 contacted Grande’s representatives in anticipation of her latest album — thank u, next — for the purpose of an endorsement deal. “Notably, the endorsement deal Forever 21 sought with Ms. Grande centered around social media marketing, including, but not limited to, Twitter posts, Instagram posts, and Instagram stories,” states the complaint. However, an agreement was not reached between the two parties.

Grande’s lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court seeks damages for copyright and trademark infringement, false endorsement, and violating her right of publicity.

