President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will partner further with Ukraine to the benefit of both countries.

The President stated this when he received the outgoing Ambassador of Ukraine to Nigeria, Dr Valeril Aleksandruk, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Buhari wished him well in further assignments his country would give him.

Ukraine currently collaborates with Nigeria in the areas of education, military cooperation, space exploration, and many others.

The outgoing Ambassador, who had spent over four years in Nigeria, said: “There are almost 5,000 Nigerians currently studying in Ukraine. And the number increases every year. Education is a great investment for the future.”

According to Aleksandruk, his country supplies Nigeria military hardware and ammunition, particularly to fight insurgency.

He added that also two agreements have been signed by the countries on space exploration.

“We are ready for new level in bilateral relations,” the Ambassador stated.

