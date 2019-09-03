A 14-year-old primary five pupil was among 21 crime suspects arrested by the police in Gombe, the SP Mary Malum, the Public Relations Officer of the police command in the state, said on Tuesday.

Addressing newsmen in Gombe, Malum said the police arrested the suspects in August, adding that the boy was a member of a robbery syndicate.

She said the suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, receiving stolen properties, trespass, attempt to commit culpable homicide, housebreaking, fraud, cheating and cybercrime.”

Malum said several weapons were recovered from the suspects.

“We recovered two locally-made revolver pistols, 33 handsets, four laptops, one DVD player, two knives, two cutlasses, one iron rod, one sword, two spears, a pair of military uniform, 13 wrappers, and two flat-screen televisions.

“Other items recovered include N10, 000, cash, two pairs of shoes and clothing, two shisha pots and one purse,” he said.

She said that investigations were on-going to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate and that those arrested would be charged to court soon.

While assuring the public of the command’s commitment towards combating crime in the state, she appealed to residents to provide the police with useful information to act.

The boy told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was forced into assisting a crime syndicate in his area.

“I was used to gain entry into any house they (robbers) want to break into. They will cross me through the fence and I will open the gate for them to enter.

“On the first outing, I was given N500 and the second one, N1,000. I was forced to do it and I didn’t tell my mother and that’s why I am here,” he said.

