Come Friday, 5th September 2019, Universal Music Group singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage will be releasing her 4th studio album.

The super star singer has Studio albums like Once Upon a Time (2013), R.E.D (2015), My World (2016) and Compilation albums and EPs : Solar Plexus (2012), Godless America Mixtape, Vol. 3 and Sugarcane EP (2017) under her belt.

She shared the good news on her social media page.

