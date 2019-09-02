Multiple award-winning Nigerian actress, model, interior designer and beauty salon owner Susan Peters, who has over 50 credits in Nollywood (Nigerian) films has lost her dad.

Although Susan did not openly state the cause of her father’s death, she however asked people to pray for her dad, who she revealed is a strong man but has now gone on to rest after a good fight.

Peters was born into a military family of Idoma extraction on 30 May 1980 in Ado Local Government Area, Benue State in central Nigeria. Her family moved around Nigeria extensively and, as a consequence, she speaks several Nigerian languages.

