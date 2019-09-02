The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu gave crime statistics as it affects the regions of Nigeria today.

The South West was the clear leader in the number of hijacked cars, cultism and the possession of ammunitions.

Adamu gave the statistics at a summit on security held at the University of Ibadan.

While the region accounts for 66 of the 552 murder suspects arrested in the first eight months of this year , it also accounts for 363 of the 2015 robbery suspects in police net.

Of the 1,154 kidnapping suspects apprehended in various operations in Nigeria, 147 of these were arrested in the South West.

However, the south west leads in the number of cultists arrested. Out of the 1,183 suspected cultists arrested, 425 of them were apprehended in the South Western States.

In relation to recovery of arms, 1,356 firearms of various calibre and descriptions were recovered in various intelligence-led operations by the Police. According to the IGP, 277 of such recoveries made in the South Western part of the country.

Similarly, 21,300 ammunition of various descriptions and calibre were recovered in various intelligence-led operations with the highest number of 5, 270 ammunition recovered from criminal syndicates in the South West including about 2,700 ammunition recovered in June, 2019 from a cross-border arms smuggling syndicate in Oyo State.

Furthermore, 1,541 stolen vehicles were recovered with 482 of such recoveries achieved in the South West while a total of 837 kidnapping victim were rescued with 106 of such rescues achieved in the South West.

