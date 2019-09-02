Serena Williams and her husband worth nearly $200 million, opted at the weekend for the simplest form of mass transit in New York, the three wheeler bike, known in Nigeria as Keke.

It was Serena’s off-day at the US Open, where she is seeking a record equalling 24th Grand Slam.

As TMZ reported Serena, hubby, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter, Olympia were seen cruising in the pedicab.

It was cool to see Serena’s maternal side as cradled her little girl, while Alexis settled up with the cab driver.

