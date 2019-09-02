Nigerian indigenous rapper, Phyno, delivers a captivating new number titled “What I See”.
The record features Port Harcourt first son, Duncan Mighty and it is off his forthcoming album ”Deal With It” set to drop on September 4th 2019.
Monday, September 2, 2019 1:42 pm
