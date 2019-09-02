Mum of 3 and Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde took to her timeline, to share the romantic moment she and her husband, captain Matthew Ekeinde recently experienced.

Omotola who actually thought her hubby was complimenting her, was surprised to hear that the sweet words coming out from him was not meant for her.

She wrote:

Last Night before I left for @officialwaje ‘s Event , he stepped behind me ( he had just come in from his flight) and said “Damn you’re so sexy” I said you already know this… in my usual Shakara way … I flicked my hair from @vannitudeshair … He then said… just look at you … Damn Matthew you’re Sexy! 😶😨🤦‍♀️

It immediately showed me something… it doesn’t matter who is Beside you, Around you, in front of you… if you’re truly confident and believe in yourself … surely you are the winner.

This week, Go confident! #thecaptain and #thediva

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

