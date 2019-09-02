Nigerian stand up comedian Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule popular as Okey Bakassi celebrates his 18th wedding anniversary with his wife and their 3 kids.

The comic act says he still loves his wife even after so many years together. On his social media account, he wrote:

My darling girlfriend of 31 years, on the 1st of September 2001 we, in the presence of God, family and friends became Husband & Wife. Wow! It’s our 18th anniversary….it’s been loads of blessings and divine favours…because I found a good woman.

My darling Zizi, thanks for saying YES to an engineer turned comedian leaving in a boy’s quarters in Festac. I promised we’ll make it and God answered…. 18yrs gone and forever more to come. I still love you like that day in that uncompleted building in PH GRA 😂❤.

#happyweddinganniversary #familylove #theonyegbules

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

