One of the aspirants for Kogi State governorship primary, Prince Yahaya Audu, has called for the cancellation of the results of the primary election conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He alleged that there was no proper accreditation before voting in the election won by Governor Yahaya Bello.

Audu called for the conduct of a fresh, free and fair primaries by the party.

He also said the election was conducted without the agents of most of the aspirants, who participated in the primary.

“Owing to the above irregularities and several others, I hereby reject in totality the outcome of the primary and wish to call on the national working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cancel the result and conduct a fresh, free and fair primary.

“I also want to use this opportunity to thank my teeming supports and urge them to remain calm and law-abiding as we await the response of the NWC and leaders of our great party.

“We will wait for the response of the NWC and the party leaders. We will make up our minds after their response.We will consult and continue to consult, wait and see how the party and leaders of the party NWC handles this issue.”

