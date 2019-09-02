Early Monday morning in the Bojangles Southern 500, Darlington raceway, Kyle Busch clinches the third position. Following qualifying, Busch started the race in 37th after having to change the engine. Busch came down the pit road first to change his engine and it had speed and the speed showed as he raced his way toward the front of the field but came out third from the pit road and he couldn’t make it to the frontline anymore. Former Kyle Busch motorsport driver and teammate Erik Jones struggled tenaciously with Kyle Busch for the win when Busch slammed in the wall on the final laps, letting Jones speed to victory. On many occassions, a driver would’ve had to pit and ultimately lose the entire race but not for Busch, he literally rode the fence all the way around the final few laps and salvaged a third-place finish.

He smacked the wall a few times before he eventually blew a tire. Busch said “You just can’t get there with this package, Such a one-lane race track, there are not enough options, not enough grooves to get air on your car to close that gap and make that pass. We kinda lost control of that race on pit road when we came down the leader and came out third”.“When he started to inch out a little bit, I was trying to save my right front because I knew my right front wasn’t going to make it the whole rest of the way without me knocking the wall down,” he explained. “I was right, I hit the wall with about four to go then I hit it again with three to go and it killed it that time. Luckily we were able to salvage a third just dragging the fence for the last two laps.

