Living a fake life on social media, has made lots of people dabble into illegitimate means of earning a living, just to keep up the lifestyle they have painted to others.

Instagram is one app where pictures are shared with friends, fans and family. One can easily conclude that a person is wealthy through the kind of photos they show off.

Rudeboy drops this new single ‘Audio Money’ to urge fans to stop being bothered by the lavish online life being portrayed by social media users.

