A portion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be shut today for reconstruction, signalling a harrowing traffic experience for travellers between the two cities.

Last week, the Federal Government warned motorists to plan an alternative their route to avoid being trapped in traffic.

The failed portion of the road earmarked for repairs, would have been shut earlier in August, but it was postponed because of the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s convention.

The failed portion of about 600 metres stretching from the Kara Cattle Market end inward Berger Bus Stop would be completed by the second week of December.

Director of Highways, South West Federal Ministry of Works, Mr Funso Adebiyi, said last week that the target was to complete that critical portion of the road before Christmas when more people would be travelling.

According to him, by December 15, the road would be opened substantially for the Yuletide season to avoid traffic jam.

He assured that the reconstruction would not suffer any financial hiccup as funds for the project was already domiciled with the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Agency (NSIA), adding that approval for release of such funds, rests with the President.

The Lagos-Shagamu interchange section is estimated to cost N113 billion.

Adebiyi, while conducting journalists on tour of the road, revealed that plans have been concluded to ensure smooth operation, indicating that traffic diversion on that portion would begin by September 2.

According to him, palliative work had been done on some portions around the area of diversion to ease traffic for commuters.

