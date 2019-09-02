Keylor Navas, Real Madrid longtime goalkeeper is now a player for Paris Saint Germain. Madrid announced the deal between them and PSG over the transfer today, in what appears to be a swap on the last day of transfer window in Europe.

Both Madrid and PSG also announced the transfer of PSG’s goalkeeper, 27 year-old French international Alphonse Areola to Madrid for one season.

“The club wants to show his gratitude and love for his behaviour and his delivery in the five seasons he has defended the Real Madrid shirt”, Madrid said in a statement today. They also wished him all the best in his new career.

The Costa Rican Navas was part of one of the most important stages of Madrid history, in which he has won 12 titles, including three European Cups.

Areola will be linked to Madrid until June 30, 2020.

