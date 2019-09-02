On Monday, 2nd of September, 2019, Kaduna State Fire Service Director, Mr Paul Aboi, announced that 18 deaths have been recorded in 75 fire incidences between May and July. Aboi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the fire incidences occurred in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan.

Aboi stated that 30 fire outbreaks happened between June 24 and July 22, the highest figure in the period under review. He reassured the public that the agency has taken measures to reduce the incidences. Residents of Kaduna have also been educated on fire safety measure.

According to him, 20 persons were rescued by fire fighting personnel with property worth N675 million saved from destruction within the period under review. He blamed the fire incidents on negligence and improper installation of electrical appliances. He also advised residents to be careful while handling electrical appliances.

Aboi also cautioned residents against attacking the rescue team and firefighters, saying that such attitude was capable of hurting their morale which would adversely affect their disposition of assigned duties.

