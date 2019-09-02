Mauro Icardi has reportedly agreed a deadline day loan move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Calcio Mercato claims the Inter Milan exile will link up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe before the European transfer window slams shut this evening.

Icardi, 26, was told earlier this summer that he was surplus to requirements at the San Siro by new boss Antonio Conte.

Inter then backed up their words with action as they splashed £74million on Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku.

But when Icardi’s proposed switch to Juventus failed to materialise, it seemed Conte – who has a history of alienating strikers – would be stuck with the Argentina international.

However, PSG have made a late loan move for Icardi with Mbappe and Cavani sidelined due to injury and uncertainty over Neymar’s future.

