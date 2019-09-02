As part of efforts to confront the security challenges in the South-west states, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will on Monday host the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, service chiefs and five other south-west states governors in Ibadan.

Adamu will be speaking at the “South-West Geopolitical Zone Security Summit” , which he convened to unveil his security agenda for the south-west states and to discuss issues and strategies to be adopted in addressing the security challenges in the geopolitical zone.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Print Media to the Oyo State Governor, Mr Moses Alao, the summit, which will be held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, is expected to also have in attendance monarchs, elder statesmen, leaders of socio-cultural groups and other key stakeholders in the south-west zone.

The event is coming up few days to the unveiling of new security architecture for Oyo State by Governor Makinde and on the heels of a similar security summit held in June by governors of the South-west through the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission.

At the conference, the IG Mohammed Adamu will explain how the police plan to contain insecurity in Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos and Ekiti states before the governors and other stakeholders.

The IGP plans to use the Helipad in Ondo and the Police Air Wing in Lagos to launch the air patrol in the region.

The region’s governors at a summit in June proposed the establishment of a regional security outfit codenamed Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) .

The outfit, which would have its members drawn from local hunters, the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and vigilance group, will work with traditional rulers for effective community security.

Also, the police chief, it was gathered, will inspect facilities, address personnel in Oyo state before proceeding to Osun State for a visit to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The IG will be in Ekiti and Ondo states on Thursday while Ogun and Lagos will host him on Friday.

It was gathered that Adamu will also hold talks with traditional rulers.

