By Jethro lbileke/Benin
The Edo State Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), said it has arrested a suspected female cyber fraudster on the list of the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Head of the Zonal office, Muhktar Bello, who disclosed this in Benin on Monday, added that the Zone also arrested 133 other internet fraudsters and secured the conviction of 53 others between January till date.
He explained that over 30 exotic cars, including SUVs, computers, mobile phones, flash drives, internet model and charms were recovered from the arrested suspects.
According to Bello, arrest of the female suspect was made possible by working in collaboration with foreign counterparts in darkweb.
He, however, added that the suspect’s name would not be disclosed in order not to jeopardize investigations.
“The suspect is involved in obtaining and stealing people’s identification information and sent them to her American collaborator. They used the information to file for fraudulent tax return with the internal revenue service.”
The Benin EFCC boss disclosed that the suspect’s share of about 185 Bitcoin, currently valued at about N656,371,490, has been traced to her.
He further disclosed that various businesses opened by the suspect with the money, have been taken over by the Commission.
In a related incident, two siblings who were allegedly involved in business of email compromise, have been arrested by the Benin Zonal office of the Commission.
“The suspects modus operandi was searching for victims email addresses, especially official business email addresses, create a phishing link and compromising the process in order to unsuspecting victims,”
Bello who disclosed this, noted that efforts to rid the nation of cyber crime fraud, popularly referred to as ‘yahoo yahoo,’ is yielding success.
He charged the Nigerians to exposed people without any identifiable sources of livelihood who continue to live large on other people sweat.
Stealing from people is bad and fraud is not good. No excuse for that and good the culprit has been apprehended. However Nigeria government, may God punish you all for the suffering and pains you guys have been causing to the Nigeria citizens. They have never been job creation or any opportunity to we citizens, not to talk of graduates with college and masters degrees. Rather sometimes you guys will fool yourself posting vacancies on jobs that are not available. All our government parastatals are full of uneducated idiot because they have been put there by our illiterate leaders , why we that went to school with masters degree in professional field are jobless and cannot even feed ourself . God will punish you all this Nigerian government. FBI please help us arrest our governments officials , they are the bigger fraud to yahoo yahoo….. they are all thieves and bastards