D’Tigers lost 81-94 to Argentina on Monday in their second Group B game at the ongoing FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup in China. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the defeat was Nigeria’s second sequential loss at the tournament, having lost the opening game 77-82 to Russia on Saturday.

To qualify for the second round, Nigeria’s men basketball team, D’Tigers hoped to dwarf the number five ranked Argentina at the Wuhan Sports Centre.

However, the first quarter ended in favour of the South Americans 28-17, while a resilient side captained by Ike Diogu pushed on to make a comeback and they led 36-35 in the second quarter.

Argentina’s Luis Scola’s skills came to the fore, as the team took an 11-point lead at the end of the third quarter, to finish victorious with 94 points. Scola, however, made history at the end of the game, climbing to second place in the all-time FIBA World Cup scoring list with 611 career points.

Argentina has qualified for the second round after two wins against South Korea and Nigeria.

Nigeria will contend with South Korea on Wednesday in their third group stage match at the competition which holds from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in China. Despite Monday’s loss,Uche Nwora, D’Tigers coach, is convinced about his team’s chances at the World Cup.

