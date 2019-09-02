Neymar’s future continues to be the talk of Europe as the transfer window slams shut across the continent.

The Brazilian is desperate to force an exit from Paris Saint-Germain back to Barcelona – but the deal looks increasingly unlikely as we reach the final hours of movement between clubs.

Elsewhere, Christian Eriksen continues to be linked with an exit from Tottenham despite starting for Spurs and scoring the opener in the north London derby on Sunday.

And he’s not the only player in the region who could switch clubs with Henrikh Mkhitaryan potentially leaving Arsenal for Roma.

Napoli have completed the signing of former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente.

The 34-year-old had been without a club since leaving Spurs in the summer.

However, he has now put pen to paper with Serie A giants Napoli.

Roma want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan on loan.

The Serie A giants have asked Arsenal about a season-long loan move for Mkhitaryan who has struggled to hold down a regular place at the Emirates

But Mkhitaryan was a substitute in the North London derby and started at Newcastle as well as being on £200,000-a-week which could be a stumbling block.

Arsenal have been keen to trim their squad and reduce their wage bill and the purge has already seen Nacho Monreal and Mohammed Elneny leave this weekend.

