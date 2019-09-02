The Green Network Initiative Forum in Jigawa has planted about 12,748 assorted tree seedlings in some parts of the state to check desertification.

The Coordinator of the Forum, Mr Suleiman Tijjani, made this known during the flag-off of its annual tree-planting campaign on Monday in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the forum flagged off its annual tree planting campaign with 500 assorted seedlings at the palace of Emir of Gumel, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed.

The seedlings were planted around the palace, some at Gumel main graveyard, some in primary schools, along major roads, while others were given to interested individuals to plant on their farmlands and residences.

“This forum, since its creation in 2016, has been able to plant at least 12,748 assorted tree seedlings in schools, MDAs, health facilities, public buildings and strategic points to check desertification.

“The forum has also conducted drain clearance in several parts of Dutse, the state capital in order to ensure a clean environment. So, we are gathered here in Gumel to flag off the 2019 tree planting campaign initiated by this forum.

“Like previous years, this year’s campaign theme is “One Man One Tree”,” Tijjani said.

He further described tree planting as vital for the environment and urged residents to avoid indiscriminate felling of trees, especially those by the roadsides.

“You see, people must always protect their environment by planting more trees as they beautify as well as protect the environment. So the forum feels it should contribute its quota in protecting and beautifying the environment through the planting of trees.

“Therefore, the forum will remain committed through action, creating awareness and sensitisation through various means in making the environment clean and green,” he assured.

He said that the forum also planned to further plant millions of assorted tree seedlings to assist in controlling erosion and desert encroachment in the state.

The coordinator further stated that the major objectives of the forum were making societies clean and green through planting and protection of trees, environmental sanitation, creating awareness on the importance of trees and environmental sanitation.

“We want also to see that individuals contribute their own quota in complementing governmental efforts in combating the menace of climate change, change in rainfall pattern, desertification, erosion, flooding and diseases associated to untidy environment,” he said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Gumel commended the forum for the gesture, saying that it would go a long way in checking desertification in the area.

“We are extremely happy with this tree-planting campaign. This is because desertification is what we are battling with because of our closeness to Niger Republic.

“We are just 20 kilometres away from Niger republic and we are threatened by desert encroachment. However, these trees planted today will contribute immensely in tackling the menace,” the emir said.

The monarch urged residents to take good care of the seedlings by nurturing them to maturity.

