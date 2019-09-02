

Esther and Sir Dee have bowed out of the Pepper Dem House and their Eviction has left Diane, Frodd and some other Housemates shocked.

A few moments the lady after Frodd’s heart was Evicted from the Pepper Dem House, Frodd talked about how he felt to Cindy.

In their chat, he said, “I am not worthy to be here but I am a child of grace.” Even when their surprise guest Jidenna was in the House, Frodd’s spirit wasn’t lifted even though he managed to cheer up a bit.

On Diane’s part, she was whisked into the HoH room to be promptly consoled by Khafi and Tacha who also talked about how they will miss Sir Dee.

Later on, Diane reminisced about her moments with Sir Dee to Ike. How he helped her keep counts of her Bet9ja Coins and despite their up and down moments, she will miss him. Well, the game is what it is guys, no hard feelings.

