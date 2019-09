The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), has promised that the Federal Government would improve on the welfare of officers and soldiers of Nigerian Armed Forces to enhance their efficiency.

Magashi made the promise at a dinner organised by Nigerian Army to honour his arrival at the theatre of counter insurgency operation in Maiduguri on Saturday.

The dinner also had the leadership of Borno Elders’ Forum in attendance.

He said that President Muhammed Buhari has expressed commitment to the payment of entitlement, pension and gratuity of officers as well providing kits and other operational requirements.

“I want to pass this message through the commander to the field that the Commander in Chief is willing to take your welfare and motivation more seriously than ever before.

“He is willing to improve your feeding, your kits, your operational requirements- be it weapons or otherwise in order to give you the motivation that whatever you do the government is not unaware to reward you.

“In this regard, all those who lost their lives during this operation, we see it as sacrifice and government will do something in respect of these officers and soldiers who died in the course of this war.

“We will also make sure that entitlements of officers and soldiers are promptly paid and those retired, their pension and gratuity are well taken care of,” he said.

He added that Buhari had given a marching order that the counter insurgency operations must be executed efficiently to end insurgency in the region.

According to him, the Commander in chief has promised to give all assistance needed for the success of this operation.

“The belief in all insurgency operations is that their tactics is to surprise you, take you unaware and create some noise that the world will see them as efficient or make their way on the people of the area per time.

“We will not allow that to continue any more, we will take the war to them and do our best in that regard.

“Very soon, the government will make all of you happy to see that once glorious Borno empire is restored to its former self,” he added.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said that the dinner was to welcome the Minister to the theatre of operation.

Buratai said it was also to honour the elders who, he said, had been very supportive to the military in its effort to carryout counter insurgency operations.

He commended Borno government for the logistic support it continuously gives to the army and called for more partnership to clear the remnant of Boko Haran insurgents in the region.

Buratai assured that the army and armed forces were ready to support the minister in his policies and programmes towards addressing the security challenges in the country.

Alhaji Ashek Jerma, Chairman of Borno Elders’ Forum and former Governor of Borno, commended the minister for the visit, adding that it reiterated government’s commitment to counter insurgency operations.

Jerma pledged that the forum would continue to give the government and the military the necessary support to resolve the insurgency activities in the state.

“From what I have seen tonight, it shows that you are much prepared to guarantee our safety,” he said.

