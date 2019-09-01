One of the finest artistes in Nigeria’s music industry, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz has displayed his lyrical prowess again as he reacted to the list of shame containing 80 names of scammers from Nigeria released by FBI.

Falz also used the video to tell the government to address the issues raised by pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore and not detain him.

The musician, who is the son of popular rights lawyer, Femi Falana, made the call in a video tagged #BetterChallenge and posted on his Instagram page.

He also questioned why a senator caught on camera assaulting a woman still participates in legislative proceedings at the National Assembly.

This is not the first time Folarin will utilize music to pass his message, in 2018 he released a song titled “This is Nigeria,” to voice his opinion on some of the challenges in the country.

However, “This is Nigeria” was banned on August 6, 2018, by The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

According to NBC, a part of the song – “This is Nigeria; look how we living now everybody be criminal” has been tagged “vulgar” and the song is now declared “unfit for radio”.

His current video on FBI list, Sowore, Senator Abbo has received massive recognition and plaudits from his colleagues in the entertainment industry and members of the public. But it’s left to be seen if the song will be banned.

Watch the Video below:

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

