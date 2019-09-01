Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has approved the recall of his suspended Special Assistant on Project Documentation, Mr Francis Nwaze.

Nwaze has now been given a new portfolio.

In a statement signed on Sunday by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government, the governor said that Nwaze would be in charge of Social Media.

“The former SA on Social Media, Mr Emmanuel Igwe, has been directed to move as the new SA on project documentation,” the statement read.

The change, according to the statement is with immediate effect.

Nwaze was the first aide of the governor that was suspended.

