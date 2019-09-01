Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will on Tuesday launch a specially designed state-of-art 110-bed Maternal and Child Centre (MCC) built by the State government at Eti-Osa Local Government area, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has said.

Abayomi who stated this at the weekend after an inspection and overall assessment of the facility for quality health service delivery noted that the facility is the eight in the series of similar facilities constructed by the state government in strategic locations across the State to improve access to maternal and child health services and health outcomes.

“This is a four-floor facility with 110 beds designed to provide integrated specialist healthcare for the mother and child”

“It has been adequately staffed with specialist doctors in maternal and child care, experienced nurses, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists and other necessary staff,” he said.

The Commissioner explained that the facility has treatment rooms, intensive care baby unit, first stage labour rooms, recovery room, operating theatre, autoclave room, routine clinics facilities, consulting rooms and emergency resuscitation room.

“The facility also has family planning clinic, scan room, procedure room, pharmacy, laboratory, call room, store, clean utility room, kitchenette, antenatal ward, postnatal ward with cots, delivery room, recovery room, nursery, side laboratory, open ward and reception area and offices”, Abayomi said.

He added that facility has key equipment such as chemistry analyzer for determination of electrolytes and urea values; Blood- gas Analyzer for immediate estimation of the blood gases of patients on ventilators; suction machines to prevent fluid aspiration and oxygen therapy equipment to prevent asphyxia.

“There is also ventilators to support patients in coma; defibrillators for keeping the heart functional; baby incubators to support premature babies; phototherapy units to treat jaundice; nebulizers for treating asthmatic patients and microscope for microscopy of urine and cerebrospinal fluids among other tests”, the Commissioner said.

Abayomi opined that the provision of the ultra-modern facility would go a long way to improving patient care and reducing morbidity and mortality during ante partum, intra partum and postpartum periods.

