The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in conjunction with Brazilian government, is set to unveil an Oduduwa Mobile Library on Sept. 7, to boost cultural awareness in the country.

The cultural ambassador, House of Oduduwa Foundation, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos, that the project would redirect interest of culture among the youths.

According to her, the N5 million worth of museum is an initiative from the Ọọ̀ni of Ifẹ̀, in conjunction with governments of Brazil and Cuba as well as over 20 other countries.

She said that the countries involved in the exercise would have the artifacts moved round to them.

Ademiluyi said the project would have economic, political, and socio-cultural benefits to the country as it would attract global attention to the richness of Odùduwà culture, adding that the historic event, which would have tourism potentials, would be flagged-off on Sept. 7, at the Brazilian Embassy in Lagos.

“The whole event will last 60 days, as cultural materials of African origin will be strategically moved from place to place within Lagos and exhibited for all to see.

“The event that is scheduled to coincide with the 197th Independence Anniversary of Brazil” she said.

Ademiluyi, the founder of Africa Fashion Week, Nigeria/London, noted that choice of collaborating with Brazil, was because it was a country with over 80 million Odùduwà population.

“Brazil is the first country to collaborate with the House of Odùduwà on the promotion of African Heritage due to her acceptance of Yoruba people and culture.

“It is noteworthy to mention that Brazil had gone as far as adopting Yorùbá language as one of it’s official language in the country,” she added.

She said that the programme would include a four- day exhibition of antiquities, art recreations of divinities, and treasures of ancestors of the Odùduwà people.

