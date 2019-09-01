The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has debunked reports of an explosion on the Abura Crude Trunk line, operated by the Corporation.

This was contained in a statement signed by NNPC spokesperson, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ughamadu said Kyari faulted the reports shortly after teeing off the 2019 NNPC Upstream Golf Tournament in Benin City.

There were media reports, alleging that the pipeline, situated at Otu-Jeremi town in Ughelli, Delta, was engulfed in flames.

The facility is NNPC’s Upstream subsidiary, operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

Kyari described the incident as a mere rupture on one of the corporation’s pipeline, which would be fixed within three days.

“It was not an explosion. It was a rupture on one of our pipelines. Our team of engineers have since moved to site. In three days, we should be able to fix it.

“We have since contained the spill coming out of that pipeline. There was no fire anywhere on the pipeline. So there is no cause for alarm,” Kyari said.

The GMD assured the public that the incident would have no negative impact on power supply; and called on host communities to disregard the rumour and go about their normal activities.

He also stated that the Upstream Golf Tournament at Benin would avail members of staff of various operations of the Corporation, the opportunity to work and maintain a healthy lifestyle through the game of golf.

