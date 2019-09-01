Liverpool insist that Sadio Mane’s furious reaction following his substitution at Burnley on Saturday has already been forgotten about, and it didn’t take long for Mohamed Salah to laugh it off.

Quotes from both manager Jurgen Klopp and skipper Jordan Henderson appeared to confirm that Mane was indeed fuming with Salah for failing to pass the ball to him when he was in a great position late in the 3-0 win, with the Senegalese being replaced by Divock Origi shortly afterwards.

Salah was accused of being too greedy by both fans and pundits after the match, but the Egyptian seemed to sum up the mood in the Liverpool camp when he reposted Liverpool’s video of Roberto Firmino’s smirk after the game to his Instagram Story.

It isn’t clear whether the post was in direct response to Mane’s fume, but it clearly showed that the forward was in high spirits.

Henderson clarified just what happened after the match .

“I couldn’t really understand at first, but then when he came in, he was laughing and joking,” said the Liverpool skipper.

“The most important thing was we got the result, Sadio knows that.

“He performed really well again. Him and Bobby were really big second ball. He had a fantastic game.

“Like I said, we want to push each other. We want to improve all the time. I quite like that now and again. I think we need it.

I’ve seen it now and again. Sadio is fine, he’s a great lad.

“That’s just us pushing each other all the time. I think that’s important. We all want to do better, we all want to improve, but we’re really close and I think we can deal with that.”

