One person was shot at a Walmart store in Indiana, United States on Sunday.

Hobart Police Department said two suspects in connection to the case have been taken into custody.

Officials released a statement on Facebook indicating that the incident took place at around 3:55 p.m. in a Walmart located at 2936 E. 79th Ave.

“There are two suspects in custody and weapons have been recovered from the scene,” the statement read.

The victim is said to be in stable condition and was to be transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police assure that Walmart was evacuated and the scene is secure as there is no threat to the public at this time.

The case is being investigated as a crime scene, authorities said.

No other information was immediately known.

