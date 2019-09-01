Nigeria international Alex Iwobi headed in Gylfi Sigurdsson’s cross on 12 minutes for his first Premier League goal on Sunday for Everton since moving from Arsenal.

His goal in the 12 minute at Goodison Park temporarily put Everton 2-1 ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But 15 minutes to go, Wolves levelled again when Raul Jimenez headed in from Willy Boly’s flick on.

With 10 minutes remaining, Lucas Digne crossed for Richarlison who powered a header into the bottom corner, for his brace of the day.

Richarlison scored first in the 5th minute in the pulsating match. The Brazilian struck on five minutes by capitalising on a defensive mix up.

Wolves drew level four minutes later when Everton did not clear an Adama Traore cross to allow Romain Saiss to finish.

Everton’s second win of the season puts them up to sixth, on seven points. Wolves, who had Boly dismissed for a second yellow card late on, are 17th after their first PL defeat of the season.

Stats:

Shots on target: Everton 7, Wolves 5

Possession: Everton 59, Wolves 41

Corners: Everton 7, Wolves 7

Fouls: Everton 12, Wolves 12

Goal kicks: Everton 2, Wolves 6

