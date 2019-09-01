To beat vandals of manhole covers and improve road safety, the Federal Ministry of Works, Power, and Housing has introduced heavier manhole covers that will be difficult to remove.

The Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Adedamola Kuti, made the disclosure in Lagos.

Kuti regretted that vandals frustrated various government efforts by stealing manhole covers each time they were replaced.

The controller said that the theft usually occurred at night.

He said that the ministry had begun replacing stolen manhole covers with new ones reinforced with concrete such that they could be removed only with the aid of a machine.

“We are redesigning our manhole covers such that if you want to lift it, you will need equipment. We are now making it heavier just to make vandalism unattractive.

“We are also trying to use materials that are less attractive and of no value to vandals,” he said.

Kuti said that the new manhole covers had been installed at some locations including Costian and Iponri axis on Lagos mainland.

He appealed to residents of Lagos State to be patient at construction zones and protect manholes and other road infrastructure against vandalism.

“We should watch over government property; if you are driving at night and you see vandals, stop at the nearest police station and report,” he urged.

