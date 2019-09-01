The death toll has risen to seven after a West Texas shooting rampage Saturday in which police said a gunman shot people at random after fleeing state troopers at a traffic stop.

The suspect has not been named by police, DallasNews.com reported.

Police said Saturday that they believed he was a white man in his 30s.

Authorities shot and killed the man outside Cinergy movie theatre in Odessa.

Odessa police spokesman Steve LeSueur said Sunday that one shooting victim is still in “life-threatening” condition after more than 20 people were shot in the rampage.

The victims include a 17-month-old child who was reportedly shot in the face and air-lifted to a hospital.

Odessa officials have planned a news conference for noon Sunday.

