Two tennis prodigies Coco Gauff, 15 years-old and Naomi Osaka,21, the world number one and defending champion faced off at the US Open in New York for the first time in a historic match on Saturday night. There had been so much hype around the game and the Arthur Ashe Stadium was filled to the rafters.

But it ended a mismatch as Osaka walloped her younger opponent 6-3 6-0, leaving her miserable and bursting into tears at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the third round of the U.S. Open.

Naomi even tried to console her, to no avail. She invited her, all the same to do a joint interview.

To be sure, Coco had hoped to perform better than the scoreline showed. In her first Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon, she surpassed expectations and reached the 4th round, her first casualty being Venus Williams, one of the tennis stars who inspire her.

She hoped for a repeat in New York.

But it was not to be as she faced a more formidable, experience opponent, six years her senior.

In the first set, Coco showed glimpses of the quality that has shot into limelight, as a budding tennis phenomeno, breaking Osaka twice, just like Osaka also broke her to seize the first set 6-3.

But Coco’s game collapsed totally in set two. Most times, she just could not serve well as he notched, one double fault after another. At the end, she got a bagel out of the set.

Amidst inconsolable tears, the young American said she would ‘learn a lot’ from defeat to the world No. 1.

