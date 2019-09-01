President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after attending the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) in Yokohama, Japan.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the President and some members of his entourage arrived at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 11:38 p.m.

At the event in Yokohama, the president presented Nigeria’s Statement at Plenary Session Three on “Public-Private Business Dialogue”.

He assured potential investors of good returns as a result of ongoing reforms initiated by his administration in the last three years.

The president also held bilateral talks with the Japanese government and companies as well as some African leaders during the conference.

On Friday, Buhari welcomed the interest shown by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the Toyota Group to support projects in which Japanese companies are involved in Nigeria.

The president also met with members of Nigerian community in Japan where he condemned few Nigerians abroad indulging in criminal activities.

He declared that the activities of such dubious Nigerians do not represent the values of majority of the people of the country.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

