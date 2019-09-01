Big Brother Naija Housemate and London metropolitan police Khafi Kareem has continued her winning streak carting home a 220,000 naira Scanfrost TV at the Saturday games.

Her victory comes a week after she won an IVM car from Innoson Motors and became Head of House.

On Saturday, Housemates in the ongoing BBNaija reality show were tasked with showing the strengths of the Scanforst brand.

Khafi put on a cooking show demonstrating the use of Scanforst products in the kitchen, to earn first place.

They each picked a Scanfrost product and were timed to present a five minutes’ sales pitch and Biggie emphasized on delivering an entertaining, engaging and fun pitch.

The Challenge got some of the Pepper Dem Gang to put their acting caps on.

From Venita’s funny impressions of the other Housemates to the power puff girls’ individual Nollywood demonstration.

In five minutes, each Housemate had to captivate Biggie with an engaging presentation, creative delivery styles and a well-articulated pitch message.

Mike unleashed his cheerleading skills and Ike gave us some Eminem vibes with his rap-poem.

In addition to the innovative styles, Housemates like Frodd and Elozonam sold their chosen appliances using the usual boardroom style with a touch of creativity.

At the end of the task, four winners were selected based on presentation skills, creativity and knowledge of the Scanfrost products.

Apart from Khafi, who came first, Elozonam came fourth and was rewarded with a forty-inch LED television.

Third place was Ike, who earned a forty-two inch HD Smart TV and Sir Dee’s presentation skills got him a fifty-inch full HD Smart TV.

Impressed with their individual presentations tonight, the Pepper Dem Gang each got microwaves as consolations prizes.

