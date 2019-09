Esther has been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 4.

She was evicted on Sunday from the Pepper Dem Edition for scoring the lowest vote.

She was on the eviction list alongside Cindy and the Legend team, made up of Venita, Esther, Tacha, Khafi, Frodd and Sir Dee, excluding Omashola who was saved with Veto Power by Ike.

