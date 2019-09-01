Rev. Fr. Kizito Fogos, the Parish Priest of Church of Assumption Chon’go Pyeng, Jos, Plateau, has advised Christians to imbibe the virtue of humility at all times.

The cleric gave the advice in his sermon on Sunday in Jos, saying that “humility attracts favours from God.”

Fogos, who decried that pride had become a lifestyle among Christians, also called on those in authority to lead with humility.

“Jesus was humble all through his stay on earth, but today we have allowed pride to take over our lives”, he said, adding that God would always be with the humble ones.

“Because God has blessed you in life, you begin to pride yourself and forget that you will someday die.

“So, I want to advice Christians to make humility the focus of their lives and the world will be a better place, ” he said.

He also said pride was gradually taking over the church and the clergy, advising them to be humble and make their lifestyles worthy of emulation.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

