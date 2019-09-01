The Police in Odessa, west Texas have finally lifted the veil on the gunman who went on rampage between Midland and Odessa on Saturday, shooting more than 20 people and killing.

He was Seth Aaron Ator, a 36 year-old Texas white man. He was a resident of Odessa.

According to NBC News, he was recently sacked from his job, suggesting that he might have been a disgruntled former employee with an ax to grind.

His shooting madness began after the police pulled over his gold Toyota pick-up truck for a minor signalling infraction along a stretch of I-20 near Midland, Texas, on Saturday. It was about 3.15p.m.

Ator blasted approaching state troopers, seriously wounding one, authorities have said.

He then zoomed off, firing indiscriminately with his AR-style rifle out of the truck as he steered it towards Odessa, authorities said.

Along the way, he killed a USPS worker and hijacked her mail truck, continuing the spree.

He made his last stand in the parking lot of an Odessa movie theatre, called Cinergy Movie Theatre, where he was killed in a shootout with cops as horrified onlookers prayed for their lives.

Police said the shooter was taken down by officers at the Cinergy movie complex in Odessa.

Police, both in Midland and Odessa, initially were looking for two potential gunmen. But after Ator was shot, officials stated that there was no longer a threat of an active shooter. Investigators now say they are confident Ator acted alone.

Seven victims were killed in Saturday’s rampage, according to federal officials. More than 20 others were injured, several critically. Among the injured is a 17month old baby girl.

Three law enforcement officers who were injured, including the state trooper who was shot during the traffic stop, are expected to recover.

The baby girl too will survive.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the girl sustained injuries to her bottom lip, tongue and front teeth. Shrapnel too will need to be removed from her chest. But he said, the girl is recovering, ahead of surgery.

Abbott said at a press conference on Sunday that the child’s mother sent a text message: “Toddlers are funny because they can get shot but still want to run around and play.”

On Sunday, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke had refused to publicly say the name of the gunman during the national televised news conference Sunday, saying he did not want to give the shooter notoriety.

He had previously described the gunman as a white male in his 30s, and authorities told reporters that the shooter had a criminal record but did not go into detail

The gunman acted alone and federal investigators believe the shooter had no ties to any domestic or international terrorism group, FBI special agent Christopher Combs said.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

