A 37-year-man has ended his life after he drank sniper in Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The incident occurred on Friday.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said at about 23.00 hours, Shagamu Road Police Station, Ikorodu received a distress call that one Seyi Onayemi, 37, allegedly drank a poisonous substance suspected to be Sniper insecticide and died in his room at 7th Avenue, Rofo Estate, Odogunyan, Shagamu road, Ikorodu.

He said the scene was visited by homicide detectives and that the corpse was evacuated to mortuary for autopsy.

“The empty bottle of the poisonous substance and a suicide note were recovered from the scene,” he said.

