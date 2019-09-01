The Nigerian army said its troops have dealt a devastating blow to Boko Haram terrorists along Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis, but also disclosed the death of three soldiers.

The encounter happened on Friday between the terrorists and troops of Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE attached to Super Camp Monguno on Friday 30th August 2019.

The Nigerian troops were on patrol when they came under the terrorists fire.

According to Colonel Sagir Musa, the acting director of army public relations, the troops returned “heavy volume of fire that neutralised countless number while a few escaped with gun shot wounds going by blood trails in the general area.”

He also said the Nigerian troops also recovered some weapons and equipment from the terrorists.

“Sadly, during the encounter three of our gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while 8 other soldiers sustained injuries.

“The bodies of the fallen heroes and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated. The wounded are being treated and are in stable condition. The highly motivated troops have continued combing the general area with a view to clear remnants of hiding terrorists”.

The Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, along with some Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE and other Commanders, visited the troops and those wounded in action, Sagir Musa said.

